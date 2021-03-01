Mason City man pleads guilty to car burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a string of car burglaries.

Mitch L. Buesing, 31 of Mason City, was accused of several car burglaries between August 13 and November 5 in 2019. He pleaded guilty Monday to 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree theft, 4th degree theft, and possession of burglar tools.

Law enforcement says a search of Buesing’s home in November 2019 found $2,200 worth of SnapOn hand tools, an Apple Macbook valued at $1,300, a Stihl chainsaw valued at $300, and a bag containing a ski mask, glove, window punch, and window entry tool.

Buesing allegedly used social media to list and sell stolen goods.

His sentencing is now set for April 19.