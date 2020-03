Mason City man pleads guilty to bike theft, meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused bike thief is taking a plea deal.

Dustin Travis Burkhardt, 31 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to 4th degree theft and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense.

Burkhardt was arrested in September 2019 after Mason City police received a report of possible stolen property. Officers said Burkhardt was found with two baggies of meth and a stolen bicycle worth around $500.

His sentencing is set for April 13.