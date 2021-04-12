Mason City man pleads guilty in near collision with law enforcement

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a near head-on collision with a Worth County sheriff’s deputy.

Derek Christensen, 34 of Kensett, has entered a guilty plea to one count of eluding for the August 30, 2020, incident. Authorities say deputies were responding to a domestic abuse call when they saw Christensen heading toward them at a high rate of speed.

Court documents state there was nearly a collision at Killdeer and 410th Street, then Christensen drove through a yard and struck a patrol car at Killdeer and 430th Street.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 24.