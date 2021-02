MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of smashing into a house has been sentenced for drunk driving.

Sandy Sandy, 31 of Mason City, has been given two days in jail and a fine of $1,250. He pleaded guilty to one count of OWI-1st offense.

Law enforcement says Sandy drove off the road in the 600 block of S. Maryland Avenue in Mason City and hit a house on December 29, 2019. Court documents state Sandy had a blood alcohol level of .169 at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit.