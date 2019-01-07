Mason City man pleads guilty in Floyd County chase

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is changing his plea in a high-speed chase.
Sean Daniel Wendling, 52, was arrested on October 28, 2018, after a chase through Floyd County that involved Charles City police, the Iowa State Patrol, and the sheriff’s offices from Floyd and Mitchell counties. Law enforcement says Wendling was driving a car reported stolen out of Kansas and was caught with multiple baggies of methamphetamine.
Wendling entered a guilty plea Monday to possession with intent to deliver meth and operation a vehicle without the owner’s consent. His sentencing is set for March 4.
