Mason City man pleads guilty for drug bust after car crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a drug arrest that started with a traffic accident.

Anthony John Klimke, 26 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Klimke was arrested after Mason City police said he hit a parked car in the 100 block of North Pierce Avenue on April 17, 2020. Investigators say 104.6 grams of meth and a digital scale were found in Klimke’s vehicle.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.