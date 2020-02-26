Mason City man pleads guilty after trial is delayed 15 times

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is finally entered in a Winnebago county sex abuse case.

Stephen Aguirre, 42 of Mason City, was charged in May 2018 with 3rd degree sexual abuse. He was accused of assaulting a minor female in October 2017 when Aguirre lived in Forest City.

Aguirre pleaded not guilty but his trial was delayed and rescheduled 15 times before a plea deal was finally reached. Aguirre is now pleading guilty to assault causing mental injury.

A sentencing hearing is set for March 24.