Mason City man pleads guilty after trial is delayed 15 times

Stephen Aguirre
Stephen Aguirre

Pleads to lesser charge in sex assault case.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 1:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is finally entered in a Winnebago county sex abuse case.

Stephen Aguirre, 42 of Mason City, was charged in May 2018 with 3rd degree sexual abuse. He was accused of assaulting a minor female in October 2017 when Aguirre lived in Forest City.

Aguirre pleaded not guilty but his trial was delayed and rescheduled 15 times before a plea deal was finally reached. Aguirre is now pleading guilty to assault causing mental injury.

A sentencing hearing is set for March 24.

