MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge dating back to a 2019 case.

Kenton Hentz, 27, was picked up on a warrant this weekend and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Police said that between Feb and May of 2019 that Hentz had sex with a 14-year-old female.

Court documents state he admitted to the crime to police and that evidence, including phone messages, indicated sexual contact had occurred.