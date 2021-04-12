Mason City man off the hook in Worth County, accused of crimes in Floyd County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man is no longer face charges is Worth County…but is now accused of crimes in Floyd County.

The Worth County Attorney’s Office asked for charges of ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft be dismissed against Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 21 of Mason City. Brekke had been accused of joining Curtis Anderson Jr. and Nicholas McLeland is stealing from three homes near Grafton in early March. However, prosecutors say there is not sufficient evidence to convict Brekke of those charges.



Curtis Anderson (left) and Nicholas McLeland Curtis Anderson (left) and Nicholas McLeland

Brekke is now charged with first- and second-degree theft in Floyd County for allegedly helping Anderson and McLeland commit a crime spree of several burglary and thefts. Brekke is accused of driving Anderson and McLeland to a location in Floyd on March 5 where they stole two vehicles.