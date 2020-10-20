Mason City man now charged with 19 federal drug crimes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man arrested during a North Iowa drug sweep is now facing over a dozen federal charges.

Bernard Davis III, 30 of Mason City, was arrested law enforcement said a search of his home on July 30 found a pound of methamphetamine, 50 grams of heroin, handguns, and a rifle. He was charged in Cerro Gordo County District Court with multiple felonies but those have now been dropped to make way for his federal prosecution.



Davis has been indicted in U.S. District Court for conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin, distribution of meth and heroin, seven counts of distribution of heroin, five counts of distribution of meth, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Davis was involved in drug dealing between January 2016 and July 2020 and had four separate firearms during that time.

Davis has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin on December 7.