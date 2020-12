MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 for an alleged knife threat.

Ryan Snyder, 26, is being held on a first-degree harassment charge.

Snyder allegedly pointed a knife at the victim and said "if you call the cops I will be the only one of us two walking out of this apartment."

The incident was reported Nov. 13 and Snyder was picked up on his warrant on Tuesday.