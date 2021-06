MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been jailed for his role in an alleged robbery from earlier this year.

Johnny Hovenga, 27, is facing a second-degree robbery charge in connection to an incident at 419 E. State. St. in January.

Hovenga is accused of using force to enter the residence before he hit the victim in the face and area with a fist and a small baseball bat.

The victim suffered visible injuries.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 9 and he was taken into custody June 15.