Mason City man jailed for downtown beating

Police say it was a random attack.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 5:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A downtown beating results in jail time and fines for a North Iowa man.

Deleon Valentino Spann, 30 of Mason City, has been sentenced to 14 days in jail, a total of $565 in fines, and one year of supervised probation for attacking a random person on January 13 in the 300 block of North Federal Avenue.

Spann pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and interference with official acts after police said he opened a person’s car door and punched them in the face nearly a dozen times. A Mason City police officer then suffered minor injuries while taking Spann into custody.

