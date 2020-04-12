MASON CITY, Iowa – A downtown beating results in jail time and fines for a North Iowa man.
Deleon Valentino Spann, 30 of Mason City, has been sentenced to 14 days in jail, a total of $565 in fines, and one year of supervised probation for attacking a random person on January 13 in the 300 block of North Federal Avenue.
Spann pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and interference with official acts after police said he opened a person’s car door and punched them in the face nearly a dozen times. A Mason City police officer then suffered minor injuries while taking Spann into custody.
Related Content
- Mason City man jailed for downtown beating
- Downtown Mason City vandal sentenced
- UPDATE: Man jailed after Mason City crash
- Mason City man gets jail for meth
- Plea deal struck in downtown Mason City beating
- Children's museum coming to downtown Mason City
- Another snag in Mason City's downtown development
- New life for downtown Mason City hotel
- Jail time for Mason City car theft
- Mason City man accused of spray painting downtown businesses
Scroll for more content...