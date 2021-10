MASON CITY, Iowa - A pursuit Wednesday night resulted in a Mason City man being jailed for eluding.

Tony Jones, 33, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram near the intersection of 9th St. NE. and N. Delaware Ave. when he fled from a deputy.

Court documents state he drove several blocks, ran stop signs and did not stop until he reached the 400 block of 10th St. NE.

At that point, he ran on foot.

Jones is facing charges of eluding-2nd or subsequent offense and multiple traffic violations.