Mason City man jailed after police say he dropped bag of meth in front of an officer

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was jailed on felony drug charges after he allegedly dropped a bag of methamphetamine in front of an officer.

Michael Schenker, 25, was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of 5th St. SW.

According to court documents, Schenker was speaking with a uniformed officer when a bag of meth fell from his person onto the floor. A second bag was then located in the lining of his hat.

He is also facing an interference with official acts charge for giving officers a fake name.