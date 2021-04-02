Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City man jailed after police say he dropped bag of meth in front of an officer

Michael Schenker/Winnebago County Jail

A Mason City man was jailed on felony drug charges after he allegedly dropped a bag of methamphetamine in front of an officer.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 9:30 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was jailed on felony drug charges after he allegedly dropped a bag of methamphetamine in front of an officer.

Michael Schenker, 25, was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of 5th St. SW.

According to court documents, Schenker was speaking with a uniformed officer when a bag of meth fell from his person onto the floor. A second bag was then located in the lining of his hat. 

He is also facing an interference with official acts charge for giving officers a fake name. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 521667

Reported Deaths: 6938
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1084531647
Ramsey45298841
Dakota39508409
Anoka35666407
Washington23424272
Stearns19949209
St. Louis15835289
Scott14802112
Wright13637123
Olmsted1236994
Sherburne965178
Carver889741
Clay738289
Rice716198
Blue Earth655139
Kandiyohi606879
Crow Wing557285
Chisago523348
Otter Tail515371
Benton496295
Mower437932
Winona430749
Goodhue418570
Douglas417970
Nobles392547
Morrison366556
McLeod365454
Beltrami356155
Polk353666
Itasca344251
Isanti337359
Steele335712
Lyon331948
Becker330048
Carlton315151
Freeborn309727
Pine298920
Nicollet286042
Brown277639
Todd260530
Le Sueur256622
Mille Lacs254747
Cass232026
Waseca221420
Meeker220137
Martin203729
Wabasha19573
Roseau188418
Hubbard163941
Dodge16304
Renville162543
Houston161414
Redwood157335
Fillmore14859
Pennington147818
Cottonwood146620
Chippewa142136
Faribault138418
Wadena136920
Sibley127810
Aitkin122536
Watonwan12239
Kanabec119921
Rock119618
Pipestone105125
Jackson104810
Yellow Medicine104418
Murray9828
Swift95018
Pope9456
Marshall82617
Stevens77710
Lake77019
Clearwater74214
Wilkin73312
Lac qui Parle72221
Koochiching69011
Big Stone5454
Lincoln5412
Grant5208
Unassigned50678
Norman4969
Mahnomen4757
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3475
Lake of the Woods2552
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 350205

Reported Deaths: 5693
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54683581
Linn19939325
Scott18171227
Black Hawk15312301
Woodbury14566218
Johnson1359179
Dubuque12779201
Dallas1070295
Pottawattamie10362154
Story1010946
Warren539880
Clinton522287
Cerro Gordo511985
Webster504689
Sioux497369
Marshall474174
Muscatine446396
Des Moines436064
Wapello4223118
Buena Vista418939
Jasper403769
Plymouth386779
Lee364255
Marion351175
Jones289955
Henry284037
Bremer276558
Carroll273649
Crawford260037
Boone252331
Benton248054
Washington244849
Dickinson229341
Mahaska220049
Jackson215242
Kossuth208058
Tama205368
Clay203325
Delaware196239
Winneshiek189732
Page186219
Buchanan184831
Fayette182139
Cedar180023
Wright177135
Hardin176440
Hamilton176346
Harrison171071
Clayton162855
Butler161233
Mills155520
Cherokee154737
Floyd152541
Poweshiek151332
Lyon150941
Madison150619
Allamakee148549
Iowa143823
Hancock140833
Grundy134131
Winnebago134131
Cass133154
Calhoun132511
Jefferson130135
Appanoose125447
Louisa124948
Mitchell124841
Sac124319
Emmet124140
Shelby124134
Union122432
Chickasaw121215
Humboldt117526
Guthrie116028
Franklin111621
Palo Alto107622
Howard102222
Unassigned10170
Montgomery98337
Clarke97723
Keokuk93730
Monroe91728
Ida87732
Adair83732
Pocahontas83020
Monona79430
Davis78724
Greene75510
Lucas74622
Osceola72016
Worth6798
Taylor64312
Fremont59010
Decatur5839
Van Buren54718
Ringgold52922
Wayne51523
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Warming up into Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Giving your best: Gift of Life Part 2

Image

Giving your best: Gift of Life Part 1

Image

Gathering safely for Easter in Rochester

Image

The future of vaccine passports

Image

Rochester assisted living residents celebrate as state relaxes guidelines

${item.thumbnail.title}

Minnesota health officials express concern over COVID variants as new cases rise

Image

RCTC women's basketball preps for region championship

Image

John Marshall softball anxious for season to get underway

Image

Assisted Living Residents Excited About Relaxed Guidelines

Image

The Rochester Salvation Army gives out Easter dinner bags

Community Events