Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City man is $100,000 lottery winner

Wins top prize in new scratch game.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City man has won $100,000 in a new Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Officials say Wayne Oswood was the first top prize winner in the “Holiday Dazzle” game when he purchased his ticket at Hy-Vee East in Mason City. The $10 scratch game featured seven top prizes of $100,000.

Oswood claimed his winnings at the regional lottery office in Mason City.

The Iowa Lottery says players have won over $4.3 billion since it began in 1985, contributing more than $1.9 billion to state programs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester man arrested for alleged random stabbing

Image

Austin students prepare for Phesant Opener

Image

Preparing for Winter roads

Image

Fire Prevention Week

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?

Image

Stewartville sweeps Kasson-Mantorville

Image

Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees

Image

Continuing coverage: "Save the Track"

Image

Bringing "Harry Potter" to the classroom

Community Events