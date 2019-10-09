Mason City man is $100,000 lottery winner

CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City man has won $100,000 in a new Iowa Lottery scratch game.
Officials say Wayne Oswood was the first top prize winner in the “Holiday Dazzle” game when he purchased his ticket at Hy-Vee East in Mason City. The $10 scratch game featured seven top prizes of $100,000.
Oswood claimed his winnings at the regional lottery office in Mason City.
The Iowa Lottery says players have won over $4.3 billion since it began in 1985, contributing more than $1.9 billion to state programs.
