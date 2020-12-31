Mason City man in serious collision in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa man is involved in a serious southern Minnesota auto accident.

It happened around 6:16 am Thursday on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marcus Allan Chisholm, 28 of Mason City, and Larry Lyle Albright, 62 of Colfax, Wisconsin, crashed their vehicles together near mile marker 8 in Freeborn County.

Colfax suffered what are described as life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

Chisholm and his passenger, Clarissa Marie Krominga, 33 of Mason City, were not hurt. The State Patrol says all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this collision.