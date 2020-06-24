Mason City man has joyful homecoming after months in hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Wednesday, Ron Dannen was treated to a homecoming party like no other, after spending five months battling pneumonia.

"Well that was a real shock. I didn't think that many people would drive by and honk. I wasn't expecting that at all. It's fun seeing everybody that went by," said Dannen, reacting to the long line of cars that came down his street to greet him. He also mentioned it's a little bit weird to be home after being in hospitals for so long.

"Just how different it felt, to sit in your own chair and just be comfortable. That's the main thing. I just kind of had to settle down for a while," he said.

By his side, through it all, was his wife, Lee. She says having her family close by and a lot of love from friends and neighbors helped her through her husband's illness.

"Everybody sending prayers and their support it all helped a great deal," she said.

Their daughter, Kiley Logan, says there was a time when Ron's prognosis looked very grim.

"We went through the talk with palliative care and he knows that. We had to make the decision on what to do," said Logan.

She's thankful her dad pulled through and says he's earned every honk and well wish from the cars that drove by their home.

"He deserves it, number one, and you cant replace your dad. I watched him go through so many different things through his life with his health and it's just remarkable to see him recover," she said.

Dannen served in the U.S. Army artillery during the Vietnam War. He says the wounds he sustained during battle made his recovery more difficult.

While in the hospital, Dannen was tested several times for COVID-19 and was found negative each time.