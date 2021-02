MASON CITY, Iowa – A violent beating is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Jared Michael Kropf, 31 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to willful injury resulting in serious injury. Law enforcement says Kropf attacked a man on September 26, 2020, in the 1200 block of N. Washington Avenue. Court documents state the victim was beaten so severely he suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken nose, and a cut that required stitches.

Kropf has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.