Mason City man going to federal prison after Sioux City gunfire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of firing near a crowd of people is sentenced to federal prison for illegal gun possession.

Michael Wayne Holton, 33, pleaded guilty in January to possession of a firearms by a felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Holton grabbed a 9 mm Taurus pistol from someone outside Kingz Lounge in Fort Dodge on June 22, 2019 and then fired the gun multiple times near a crowd.

Holton was sentenced in Sioux City Federal Court to eight years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mikala Steenholdt and was investigated by the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa Department of Criminalistics Laboratory.