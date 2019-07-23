Clear

Mason City man gets three sentences for three crimes

Eric Sombright Eric Sombright

Pleads guilty to drug charges and a probation violation.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man gets consecutive sentences for multiple crimes.

Eric Deonte Sombright, 27 of Mason City, was first arrested in February 2018 after Mason City police say he ran away from a traffic stop and officers tracked his footprints back to a package of marijuana. He was arrested again after authorities say a February 2019 search of his home found five baggies of marijuana packaged for sale. Sombright was then charged with domestic assault after an incident in May 2019.

He pleaded guilty to a drug tax stamp violation for the February 2018 arrest and initially got five years of probation. Sombright has now pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and domestic abuse assault for the other two crimes.

He’s been sentenced to 120 days in jail for the marijuana possession, followed by two days in jail for the domestic abuse, and then 180 days in a residential correctional facility for violating his probation. Sombright must also pay a $625 fine.

