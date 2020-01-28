Mason City man gets second sentence for credit card fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – Credit card fraud does not mean any extra jail time for a North Iowa man.

Wayne Martell Davis, 29 of Mason City, was given five years of supervised probation Monday and ordered to pay $2,065.71 in restitution to businesses in Clear Lake, Mason City, Ankeny, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Law enforcement says two credit card skimmers and stolen credit cards were found in Davis’ possession. He wound up pleading guilty to ongoing criminal conduct.

Davis was previously sentenced to time served and $433.69 in restitution after pleading guilty to unauthorized use of a credit card in Franklin County.