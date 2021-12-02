Mason City man gets second, longer sentence for burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second prison sentence is handed down to a Cerro Gordo County man.

Jason Wayne Robison, 48 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to five years in prison for pleading guilty to third-degree burglary. Court documents state Robison stole a television off the wall of the gym at the Best Western Holiday Lodge in Clear Lake on June 26.

This sentence will be served at the same time as the two years in prison Robison received after pleading guilty to eluding. That was for a police chase on July 29 that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and ended with Robison crashing his van into a home in the 1500 block of N. Federal Avenue in Mason City.