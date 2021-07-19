Mason City man gets probation for over 100 grams of meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man caught with drugs after a traffic accident is sentenced.

Anthony John Klimke, 26 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years on supervised probation and successfully complete a drug court program. He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Klimke was arrested on April 17, 2020, after Mason City police say he crashed into a parked car in the 100 block of North Pierce Avenue. Officers searched Klimke’s vehicle and said they found 104.6 grams of meth and a digital scale.