Mason City man gets probation for multiple vehicle thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – Four vehicle thefts result in probation for a Cerro Gordo County man.

Curtis Alan Anderson Jr., 22 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to four counts of second-degree theft. Authorities say Anderson stole a car in Mason City on January 13, traded one stolen vehicle for another on January 18 in Mason City, used a stolen truck to steal a construction trailer in Clear Lake on February 2, and used a stolen truck to steal another construction trailer in Clear Lake on February 24.

Anderson has been sentenced to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and five years of supervised probation.