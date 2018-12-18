Mason City man gets probation for drug dealing

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a North Iowa man.
Shawn Lee Rockwell, 43 of Mason City, was accused of giving methamphetamine to someone on three separate occasions in March. He pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver meth.
Rockwell has been sentenced to three to five years of probation.
