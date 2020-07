MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s suspended sentences for a Cerro Gordo County man on cocaine and marijuana charges.

Blake Allan Perry, 26 of Mason City, was arrested July 15, 2019, after being pulled over in Mason City for no registration on his license plates. Law enforcement says a search of Perry’s vehicle found both cocaine and marijuana.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver and has been ordered to three to five years on supervised probation.