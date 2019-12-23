Clear
Mason City man gets new trial over Illinois killing

Claimed self-defense at his first trial in September 2018.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 4:24 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OTTAWA, Illinois – A Mason City man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Illinois has won a new trial.

Mason Shannon is accused of choking Michael Castelli to death in La Salle County in July 2017. He was arrested in Cerro Gordo County and extradited Illinois, where a murder charge was eventually reduced to manslaughter.

A judge found him guilty after a short trial in September 2018.

Shannon filed an immediate appeal, arguing his claims of self-defense were incorrectly rejected and accusing both the judge and prosecutor of improper actions.

On Monday, Shannon’s requests for an acquittal or dismissal of charge were denied but a new trial was ordered.  No new trial date has been set.

