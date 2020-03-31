MASON CITY, Iowa – Trying to sell a stolen snowblower on Facebook means jail time for a Mason City man.
Brandon Hull, 31, pleaded guilty to 4th degree theft and has been sentenced to 14 days in jail and a $315 fine.
Law enforcement says Hull attempted to sell a stolen snowblower attachment worth $1,250 in December 2019.
Related Content
- Mason City man gets jail over stolen snowblower
- Police: Mason City man charged for allegedly trying to sell stolen snowblower on Facebook
- Stolen checks send Mason City man to jail
- UPDATE: Man jailed after Mason City crash
- Mason City man gets jail for meth
- Mason City teen sentenced for stolen check
- Mason City man sentenced for driving a stolen truck
- Jail time for Mason City car theft
- Minneapolis man gets jail time in Mason City
- Mason City pursuit nets man four days in jail.
Scroll for more content...