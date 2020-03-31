Clear
Mason City man gets jail over stolen snowblower

Investigators say he tried to sell it through Facebook.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 1:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trying to sell a stolen snowblower on Facebook means jail time for a Mason City man.

Brandon Hull, 31, pleaded guilty to 4th degree theft and has been sentenced to 14 days in jail and a $315 fine.

Law enforcement says Hull attempted to sell a stolen snowblower attachment worth $1,250 in December 2019.

