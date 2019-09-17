Mason City man gets deferred judgment for meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with dealing meth in North Iowa gets a deferred judgment.

Brett Gerald Wetter, 44 of Mason City, was arrested in February as part of a warrant sweep. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Wetter gave methamphetamine to someone working with the Sheriff’s Office in August 2018.

He pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and has been sentenced to three to five years of probation. If Wetter successfully completes that probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.