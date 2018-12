Mason City man gets deferred judgment for meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – Selling drugs to a confidential informant results in a deferred judgment for a Mason City man.

Brett William Funk, 29, entered a guilty plea to a controlled substance violence. The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force says Funk delivered 1.42 grams of methamphetamine to an informant on December 6, 2017.

Funk has now been sentenced to three years of probation. If he successfully completes it, this conviction will be removed from his record.