Mason City man gets consecutive sentences for chase, assault, and traffic violation

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a high-speed chase gets consecutive sentences in three separate criminal cases.

Dean Edward Miller, 51 of Mason City, was accused of driving away from an attempted traffic stop in Mason City on March 17. Court documents state he did not stop for emergency lights, and led at least three law enforcement vehicles on a pursuit that reached speeds 25 miles per hour over the limit.

There were two arrest warrants out for Miller. One was for driving without a license on February 19 and the other was for assaulting someone on March 3.

Miller pleaded guilty to eluding, two counts of driving while barred, and misdemeanor assault. He was sentenced to 14 days for the February 19 incident, two days for the March 3 arrest, and 30 days for the Marcy 17 chase. Those sentenced will be served one after the other, for a total of 46 days in jail, but Miller will receive credit for time already served.

He must also pay $535 in fines.