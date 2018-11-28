Clear

Mason City man gets consecutive sentences

Troy Burtis Troy Burtis

Pleaded guilty to burglary, domestic assault, and drug possession.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man gets consecutive sentences for burglary, domestic assault, and drug possession.

Troy Allen Burtis, 35 of Mason City, broke into a home in the 600 block of South Carolina Avenue in Mason City on June 21. Authorities say he repeated stabbed a man in the neck with a knife, leaving a one-inch cut, and pushed a woman a pulled her hair. Law enforcement then arrested Burtis for methamphetamine possession on June 28 in Mason City.

He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary, domestic abuse assault, and possession of methamphetamine – 2nd offense.

In September, Burtis was given two years in prison on the drug charge. He’s now been sentenced to five years in prison for the burglary and two years for the domestic assault. The sentences will be served one after the other for a total of nine years.

Light snow returns today.
