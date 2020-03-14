Clear
Mason City man gets another 25 years for child sex abuse

Brent Champney
Brent Champney

Already in prison for a previous crime.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 3:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man already serving time for sex abuse is going to be spending a lot longer behind bars.

Brent James Champney, 34 of Mason City, is currently serving 10 years in prison for a 2015 charge of 3rd degree sex abuse. He’s now been sentenced to 25 years on top of that after pleading guilty to 2nd degree sex abuse in Cerro Gordo County.

Authorities say the 3rd degree sex abuse charge involved Champney performing a sex act on a child by force. Court documents state the 2nd degree charge involved Champney having sexual contact with a child sometime between 2007 and 2016.

His sentencing order states that Champney must serve at least 17 and ½ years of his 25 year sentence before being eligible for parole.

