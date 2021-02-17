Clear

Mason City man gets 20 years for Hancock County crimes

Sentenced for burglary and a high speed chase.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Consecutive sentences in Hancock County are sending a Mason City man to prison.

Jason Ivan Bendickson, 46, has entered guilty pleas to 3rd degree burglary and eluding. He’s been given sentences of five years and 15 years behind bars, to be served back-to-back.

Authorities say Bendickson stole a VHS camera and case from a home in the 1000 block of 190th Street, south of Britt, on January 4. He was then arrested after a high speed chase on January 7 that began in the 700 block of 1st Avenue SE in Britt. Law enforcement responding to a report of a burglary in process say they saw Bendickson driving away and that led to a 90 mile per hour chase on Highway 18.

Court documents say methamphetamine and marijuana were found in Bendickson’s vehicle.

