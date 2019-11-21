Clear
BREAKING NEWS Judge temporarily stops execution of north Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City man found not guilty of assault and indecent exposure

Tried as an adult for offense allegedly committed as a teen.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jury has found a North Iowa man not guilty in an alleged locker room attack.

Zachary Thomas Stephenson, 20 of Mason City, was acquitted Thursday of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent exposure. His trial began Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Stephenson had been accused of pushing a female down and exposing his genitals in an unoccupied locker room in September 2016. Stephenson was under 18 at the time of the alleged incident but was prosecuted as an adult.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Rain will end by midday, temps will continue to fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DRIVERS FINDING WAYS AROUND HANDS-FREE LAW

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

New clinic opens

Image

Teen panel talks vaping

Image

2 from New Richland killed in Dodge County crash

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why will temperatures fall so quickly today?

Image

RCTC downs St. Mary's

Image

Fleming makes Youth Olympics roster

Image

SAW: Sarah Dravis

Community Events