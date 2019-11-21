Mason City man found not guilty of assault and indecent exposure

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jury has found a North Iowa man not guilty in an alleged locker room attack.

Zachary Thomas Stephenson, 20 of Mason City, was acquitted Thursday of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent exposure. His trial began Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Stephenson had been accused of pushing a female down and exposing his genitals in an unoccupied locker room in September 2016. Stephenson was under 18 at the time of the alleged incident but was prosecuted as an adult.