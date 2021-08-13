Mason City man found guilty of 1st degree murder for March shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jury has returned a guilty verdict for a fatal shooting in Cerro Gordo County.

Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 38 of Mason City, has been convicted of first-degree murder. His trial began Tuesday and the jury returned its verdict on Friday.

Gonzalez was accused of shooting to death Michael Creviston, 36 of Mason City, on March 31. The shooting happened near 3rd Street NW and North Jefferson Avenue in Mason City and investigators say it was premeditated.

Gonzalez is now scheduled to be sentenced on November 15 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.