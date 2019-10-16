Mason City man facing two trials

MASON CITY, Iowa – It will be two different trials for two different crimes for a Cerro Gordo County man.

Erik Milton Childs, 38 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, domestic abuse assault, 2nd degree theft, and assault causing bodily injury.

Law enforcement says Childs on August 25 attacked the woman he had been living with for five years and when one of the woman’s children jumped on Childs’ back to try and stop him, Childs slammed the back of his head into the child’s face. Investigators say Childs then stole the woman’s van and drove off.

He was arrested for the attack on September 20 and officers say Childs was found with 15 grams of marijuana, a small digital scale, and over $700 in his possession.

Childs is scheduled to stand trial for the domestic assault charges on November 19 and the drug charge on December 3 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.