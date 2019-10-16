Clear

Mason City man facing two trials

Erik Childs
Erik Childs

Accused of assault and drug crimes.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 7:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – It will be two different trials for two different crimes for a Cerro Gordo County man.

Erik Milton Childs, 38 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, domestic abuse assault, 2nd degree theft, and assault causing bodily injury.

Law enforcement says Childs on August 25 attacked the woman he had been living with for five years and when one of the woman’s children jumped on Childs’ back to try and stop him, Childs slammed the back of his head into the child’s face. Investigators say Childs then stole the woman’s van and drove off.

He was arrested for the attack on September 20 and officers say Childs was found with 15 grams of marijuana, a small digital scale, and over $700 in his possession.

Childs is scheduled to stand trial for the domestic assault charges on November 19 and the drug charge on December 3 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Here comes the warmer air for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: October 16th

Image

SAW: Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

Image

Kavars Trail: Day 2

Image

Location chosen for MercyOne clinic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10-16

Image

Senator Smith talks farming struggles

Image

Structure Fire McIntire

Image

Record number of state troopers hit

Image

Stormteam 3 Weather Tour Byron

Image

Weiss trial update Day 3

Community Events