Mason City man facing two county of felony sexual abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing two counts of felony sexual abuse.

Eric Dirksen, 34, is facing two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in connection to an alleged incident in January, according to court documents.

Dirksen is accused of making sexual contact with a victim who was either 14 or 15 at the time. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.

