Mason City man facing two chances at going to prison

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of trying to run over a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy is pleading guilty.

Marus Jamaal Hughes, 25 of Mason City, was arrested after a May 25 chase on U.S. Highway 69. Authorities say Hughes was pulled over and, during the traffic stop, a K9 drug dog indicated there were drugs in Hughes’ vehicle. Law enforcement says that’s when he drove off and intentionally tried to run over the deputy.

Hughes was then arrested after a brief pursuit in the parking lot of the Emergency Services Center.

He’s pleaded guilty to eluding, possession of marijuana, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations with a dangerous weapon. A sentencing hearing is set for October 15.

Hughes has been on probation for an incident on July 28, 2018, in Cerro Gordo County. He pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense after Mason City police say Hughes resisted arrest after a domestic disturbance.

Hughes was given 35 days in jail and five years of probation. A hearing on revoking his probation will be held during his October sentencing.