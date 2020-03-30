Clear
Mason City man facing trials for guns, drugs, and fighting with law enforcement

Charged with a total of 11 offenses.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 5:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – A Mason City man is now facing trials in two North Iowa counties.

Armondo Gahieka Grays Jr., 28, has pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine-1st offense, and failure to use a tax stamp. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 12.

Grays is also pleading not guilty in Worth County to two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon, interference with official acts, two counts of carrying weapons, 4th degree theft, assault on a peace officer, and removal of an officer’s communication device. That trial is set to start on June 10.

Grays was arrested on January 2 after a chase from S. Jefferson Avenue to the 300 block of W. State Street in Mason City. Police 0fficers said Grays was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and more than $1,500 in cash.

Grays was then booked into the Worth County Jail for an incident in Kensett on October 29, 2019. Grays was pulled over for speeding and the arresting officer says there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The officer says when he patted Grays down for weapon, he felt a handgun in Grays' jacket. Court documents state that led to a struggle where Grays eventually escaped.

