Mason City man facing several charges, including prostitution

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing several charges after he allegedly tried to solicit sex over the Internet along with having drugs in a correctional facility.

Pierce Lensing, 23, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on multiple charges, including prostitution, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and indecent exposure.

Police said Lensing sent lewd messages through Facebook Messenger. He's also accused of having marijuana and a pipe inside Beje Clark.

He's also facing a charge of sex offender registration violation.