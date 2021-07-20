Mason City man facing separate trials for two burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is facing two trials for a pair of burglaries in Cerro Gordo County.

Johnathan Cole Hamilton, 26 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of lottery ticket theft.

He’s accused of breaking into the YesWay on 12th Street in Mason City on March 29. Authorities say Hamilton stole numerous items, including cigarettes and lottery tickets.

He was then arrested again for illegally entered a home in the 700 block of 9th Street NE in Mason City on June 6, breaking in through a basement window and stealing several items.

Hamilton is scheduled to stand trial beginning August 17 for the convenience store burglary and his home break-in trial is set to start October 26.