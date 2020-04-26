Mason City man facing plethora of charges after fleeing authorities

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit late Friday night.
Jason Thorson, 36, was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne at 11:40 p.m. Friday when a deputy attempted to pull him over at 2nd St. and N. Monroe Ave.
After fleeing, Thorson exited his vehicle and ran on foot before he was arrested.
He was charged with felony eluding, OWI, interference with official acts and other traffic violations. He was also wanted out of Winnebago County for a parole violation.
Authorities conducted a search warrant on the vehicle Saturday and located methamphetamine and marijuana. He's facing drug charges as well.
