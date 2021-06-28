Mason City man facing meth charge takes plea deal

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of dealing methamphetamine takes a plea deal for a much lesser charge.

Johnny Wayne Lee Jr., 54 of Mason City, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to driving while barred. Lee had been arrested on March 4 after a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Monroe Avenue in Mason City.

Police said a search found 3.37 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, baggies, and drug paraphernalia leading to a charge of possession with intent to deliver. That was dismissed as part of a plea bargain.