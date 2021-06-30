Mason City man facing homicide by vehicle charge after cyclist hit, killed

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a homicide by vehicle charge in connection to a deadly crash earlier this month.

Cody Skiye, 28, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond after being picked up on a warrant.

Authorities said Skiye was operating a 2010 Dodge Ram southbound on Thrush Ave. when he struck a bicyclist. The cyclist, James Powell, was taken to MercyOne in Mason City and died if his injuries on June 11.

Authorities said Skiye had a blood-alcohol level of .222.

Skiye was initially arrested for OWI-second offense, making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle.