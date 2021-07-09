Mason City man facing felony drug charge for 3rd time in last 3 months

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with a valid warrant was arrested Thursday on felony drug charges for the third time in three months.

Robert Murphy, 41, is being held on $10,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on multiple drug charges after he was arrested in the 200 block of Willowbrook Dr.

Police said Murphy had a warrant when he was located sitting in a vehicle. He was found in possession of methamphetamine.

In May, he was arrested for allegedly selling heroin to a confidential informant. He was arrested in June on multiple controlled substance violations involving meth.