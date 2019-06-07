Police: Theft of milk from grocery store leads to felony drug charge against Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man who was arrested for allegedly drinking milk at Fareway without paying for it is facing a felony drug charge.

Randy Bakkum, 47, of Mason City, was arrested for third-degree theft after authorities said he drank a bottle of chocolate milk valued at $.99 before hiding the bottle on a shelf and leaving the store Thursday evening.

Once located, police said he was in possession of methamphetamine. Bakkum has at least two prior possession convictions.