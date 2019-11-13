Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse, drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing felony drug and domestic abuse charges after allegedly choking a woman to the point where she nearly passed out.
Kevin Nitcher, 35, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Nitcher is accused of getting into an argument with a woman before grabbing the glasses off her face and applying pressure to her neck.
The woman suffered bruising to the neck, according to court documents.
When a search was conducted, officers located a plastic baggie believed to contain methamphetamine.
He has three prior convictions for having a controlled substance.
