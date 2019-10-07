Clear

Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge

Police said Palmieri eventually pinned the victim down by placing his knee on her throat. At that point, the victim felt she was going to blackout.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 10:23 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 10:29 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony domestic abuse charge for allegedly pinning a woman against the ground with his foot and knee.

Michael Palmieri, 31, is accused of an alleged assault that occurred Sunday night in the 1000 block of N. Quincy Ave.

Palmieri allegedly choked the victim to the ground and stood over her and placed his foot across her face when the fought back.

Police said Palmieri eventually pinned the victim down by placing his knee on her throat. At that point, the victim felt she was going to blackout.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Options for debt consolidation

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is snow back in the forecast?

Image

Weather forecast 10/6

Image

Dan Feehan kicks off campaign with rally

Image

Bounce Day prepares Rochester community for disaster

Image

Firearm safety class teaches youth

Image

RCTC wins fifth straight, defeats Fon Du Lac

Image

Grizzlies explode for three goals in the first; defeat Coulee Region

Image

Community Coat Drive looking for donations

Community Events