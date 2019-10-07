Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony domestic abuse charge for allegedly pinning a woman against the ground with his foot and knee.

Michael Palmieri, 31, is accused of an alleged assault that occurred Sunday night in the 1000 block of N. Quincy Ave.

Palmieri allegedly choked the victim to the ground and stood over her and placed his foot across her face when the fought back.

Police said Palmieri eventually pinned the victim down by placing his knee on her throat. At that point, the victim felt she was going to blackout.